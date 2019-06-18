A lot of people rely on Google Calendar to keep track of meetings, appointments, and other important dates. As of June 18, however, it's not working.

If you try navigating to calendar.google.com on your desktop, you'll be returned with a 404 error saying that the page can't be found.

There's currently no word as to when the site will be back up and running, but for the time being, it's broken.

The Google Calendar apps for Android and iOS both appear to be functional locally, but any edits you make or events you add won't be synced across your other devices.

Once things are back up and running, we'll update this post accordingly.