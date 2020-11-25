Special Deal: Discover the best Huawei Black Friday deals! P40 Pro and more

A pandemic hasn't stopped the PS5's success.
  • The PS5 is now available worldwide, though supply remains extremely limited.
  • Sony confirmed today that the PS5 is the biggest console launch in PlayStation history.
  • Additionally, this means the PS5 had the biggest console launch ever.

The PS5 is staying sold out practically everywhere. Today, Sony revealed just how impressive the launch has been so far, confirming that the PS5 is the biggest console launch ever for the company. Additionally, Sony confirmed that more PS5 stock is going to be available before the end of 2020, though this will vary across retailers.

While we don't have exact numbers on how many consoles have been shipped and sold through so far, this would put the PS5 above the 2.1 million achieved by the launch of the PS4. This would also make the PS5 the biggest console launch of all time.

With a launch lineup including titles like Demon's Souls and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, as well as games coming in 2021 such as Horizon Forbidden West and the next God of War, it'll be interesting to see how Sony works to meet demand for these consoles.

In our PS5 review, PlayStation lead Jennifer Locke wrote that she can't go back to the PS4 thanks the speed and performance offered by Sony's latest machine and the innovations in the DualSense controller.

