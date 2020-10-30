Some more titles are coming to the PS Now subscription service in November. As detailed on PlayStation Blog, five new games are joining the roster of playable titles next month. These include F1 2020, Injustice 2, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Rage 2, My Time at Portia and Warhammer: Vermintide 2.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance will be available until May 3, 2021, while the other games do not have an expiration date for when or if they'll be leaving the service. In October, titles like Days Gone and MediEvil were added, so be sure to check those out as well.

Currently, PS Now is compatible with the PS4 and on PC. PS Now can be used on the PS5, which is set to release on November 12 in the U.S, UK, Japan and a few other countries, with a global release on November 19. Earlier this year, Sony confirmed that there are 2.2 million PS Now subscribers, a growth that was attributed to how the company is now putting bigger games on the service for limited amounts of time.