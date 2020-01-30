What you need to know
- Google is working on making Progressive Web Apps launch on startup.
- A code change enabling this scenario was spotted in the Chromium code base this week.
- The feature will work on all Chromium-powered browsers and is intended to enable communication scenarios where speed is a benefit.
Google is about to let Progressive Web Apps become a bit more like regular desktop apps in Chrome and other Chromium-powered browsers. As spotted by Chrome Story, Google's added a new"Desktop PWA run on startup" feature flag to the Chromium codebase. This flag will let Progressive Web Apps load up even before Chrome is started by the user, acting just like their desktop counterparts do. For instance, Spotify and Slack can be configured to automatically load up on startup, and Google wants their PWA counterparts to have that feature too.
Progressive Web Apps are the future of computing. While the web was a slow starter, much of all modern app development takes place there, while local development for either Windows or macOS has dwindled to little or nothing. Google is doing a lot of work to speed that future along, and Microsoft is actually helping too. This code-change comes from the Edge team which started contributing to the Chromium project late last year.
The intention is for apps that are focused on email, chat, and communication, in general, to be able to launch on startup. Chromebooks, in particular, will get a productivity boost from this new feature. It's a little ironic that Microsoft would eventually be the one to add auto-start desktop applications to Chrome OS.
The feature is nowhere near ready yet but can be expected towards the latter end of the year/early next year if it all goes smoothly.
Why progressive web apps (PWAs) may ultimately benefit Google more than Microsoft
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Patapon 2 Remastered for PS4 review: Hard to find the rhythm
The sequel to the PSP's classic rhythm adventure finally makes its way onto the PS4 with full 4K support, but how does the port fair? You might be surprised by the results.
Do you use ad-blockers on your Android phone?
From websites to free apps and games, you probably see a lot of ads on your Android phone. Are you someone that uses an ad-blocker?
What is the Titan Security Module?
You'll find Titan Security chips in Pixel phones, 2FA security keys, and Google's servers. Here's how they all work together to keep your data safer.
Time to dump Chrome: 8 alternative desktop web browsers
If you getting frustrated with the lack of privacy, slower speeds or difficulty using extensions in Chrome, it's time to switch to one of these web browsers.