Popeyes has taken the United States by storm this past week thanks to its new chicken sandwich. Early reports that it topped the nationally recognized best fast food chicken sandwich made by Chik-Fil-A were mocked initially, but more as lines started to form in these restaurants the joke faded. Now it's almost impossible to get one of these sandwiches in some places unless you're in the store when the shipment arrives. Photos with signs claiming a two sandwich limit in some stores have gone viral alongisde and endless parade of signs explaining the meal was sold out have dominated social networks this week.

How to you get your hands on one of these things absent blind luck? According to Popeyes, you just install the app.