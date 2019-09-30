Pokémon Go first launched back in 2016 to much fanfare, taking the world by storm. The game amassed millions of users within months, in no small part because of its unique AR-based gameplay.

While the Pokémon Go craze may have settled down somewhat, it still has millions of players worldwide. In fact, July 2019 was its biggest month since the height of the craze began three years earlier. Unfortunately, some of these players are having their accounts suspended or even worse banned, and all because of their choice of phone.

Recently, a thread on Reddit has grown in popularity as users of Xiaomi phones are reporting they have been suspended or banned from the game. At this time, the phone most affected is the Redmi 5, but there have also been reports of other Xiaomi phones having issues.