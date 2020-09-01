What you need to know
- POCO X3 NFC will debut at an online event on September 7.
- It will be the first phone to feature Qualcomm's all-new Snapdragon 732G chipset.
- The phone is also rumored to have a 120Hz screen and a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging.
Xiaomi's POCO sub-brand has revealed it will be launching a new phone called the POCO X3 NFC at an online event on September 7. It will be the world's first phone to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 732G chipset.
Well, considering our #POCOLeaksKing @anguskhng has leaked everything already. We decided to make it all official!— POCO (@POCOGlobal) August 31, 2020
Here you go...#POCOX3 NFC is COMING SOON!
Save the date, don't miss the live stream at 20:00 (GMT+8), September 7th. #ExactlyWhatYouNeed pic.twitter.com/wHoHgFr6uA
As revealed by a massive leak last week, the POCO X3 NFC is expected to come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone will have a quad-camera setup on the back, with a 64MP primary camera. Keeping the lights on will be a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging.
Unlike the POCO X2, however, the X3 NFC will not have dual selfie cameras. Instead, it will feature a single 20MP selfie camera housed within the hole-punch cutout at the top of the screen. In terms of design, the POCO X3 NFC will be quite similar to its predecessor, with just a few minor differences.
In addition to Europe, the POCO X3 NFC is expected to be launched in India as well. This has been hinted in a tweet posted earlier today by POCO India General Manager C Manmohan.
POCO F2 Pro review: The most underrated phone of 2020
The Last Campfire review: Fun puzzles but not as hopeful as we thought
The developers who brought us No Man's Sky have created a new platformer, puzzle game in the form of The Last Campfire. But is this colorful adventure as heartwarming as it appears? Find out in our review.
The Shield TV is a vehicle for NVIDIA's services and is worth updating
NVIDIA knows the next billion (dollars) will come from services. Its Shield TV devices and platform are a big part of the company's strategy.
August Wi-Fi Smart Lock review: Biometrically safe, geometrically perfect
"Smart" is a term that's too-often thrown around and seldom lived up to. The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is the exception to that rule and delivers on the promise of a simple, secure lock that's smarter than you might expect.
These are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2020
Xiaomi is the brand to beat in the value segment, and it offers excellent phones ranging from $100 entry-level options all the way to $700 flagships. These are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2020.