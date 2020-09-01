Xiaomi's POCO sub-brand has revealed it will be launching a new phone called the POCO X3 NFC at an online event on September 7. It will be the world's first phone to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 732G chipset.

Well, considering our #POCOLeaksKing @anguskhng has leaked everything already. We decided to make it all official!



Here you go...#POCOX3 NFC is COMING SOON!



Save the date, don't miss the live stream at 20:00 (GMT+8), September 7th. #ExactlyWhatYouNeed pic.twitter.com/wHoHgFr6uA — POCO (@POCOGlobal) August 31, 2020

As revealed by a massive leak last week, the POCO X3 NFC is expected to come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone will have a quad-camera setup on the back, with a 64MP primary camera. Keeping the lights on will be a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Unlike the POCO X2, however, the X3 NFC will not have dual selfie cameras. Instead, it will feature a single 20MP selfie camera housed within the hole-punch cutout at the top of the screen. In terms of design, the POCO X3 NFC will be quite similar to its predecessor, with just a few minor differences.

In addition to Europe, the POCO X3 NFC is expected to be launched in India as well. This has been hinted in a tweet posted earlier today by POCO India General Manager C Manmohan.

