What you need to know
- The POCO X3 NFC is now official.
- POCO's latest smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 732G chipset, a 120Hz screen, and 33W fast charging.
- POCO X3 NFC will be available to purchase in the UK from September 17 for a starting price of £199.
POCO today took the wraps off its latest budget phone at a virtual global launch event. The new POCO X3 NFC is a successor to the POCO X2 that was launched in February this year. Unlike its predecessor, however, the POCO X3 is not a rebranded version of an existing Redmi phone.
The POCO X3 has a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It runs on Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 732G chipset, with POCO's LiquidCool Plus 1.0 technology. The 8nm chipset has been paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage.
On the back of the phone is a quad-camera setup with a 64MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Keeping the lights on is a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The phone also comes with dual stereo speakers, NFC, an IR blaster, IP53 splash resistance, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the software front, the POCO X3 will ship with Android 10-based MIUI 12 out of the box and is guaranteed to receive "three years of system updates."
The POCO X3 will be going on sale in the UK from September 17 in Shadow Gray and Cobalt Blue colors. In Europe, however, consumers will be able to purchase the phone starting tomorrow. While the 6GB/64GB version of the X3 has been priced at €229/£199, the 6GB/128GB version will cost €269/£249. You can grab the 6GB/128GB version of the phone for just €249/£229 as part of an early bird promotion from 13:00 BST on September 17 until 23:59 PM BST on October 7 via both Mi.com and Amazon.
