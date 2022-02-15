POCO's M4 Pro 5G, which made its global debut in November last year as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T 5G, has finally been launched in India. While its specs sheet is identical to that of its Redmi counterpart, the phone has a few design tweaks that help set it apart.

POCO's answer to the best budget Android phones sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. Powering the phone is MediaTek's Dimensity 810 octa-core processor, which includes an ARM Mali-G57 GPU. POCO has paired the 6nm chip with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

On the back of the M4 Pro 5G is a dual-camera setup with a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. There's a 16MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The POCO M4 Pro 5G also packs a large 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, an IR blaster, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

On the software side of things, the M4 Pro 5G runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 for POCO on top. However, the company has confirmed that MIUI 13 will begin rolling out to the phone "in a few weeks." Besides the M4 Pro 5G, the MIUI 13 update will also make its way to the POCO X3 Pro and F3 GT phones.

The POCO M4 Pro 5G has been priced at ₹14,999 (about $198) for the 4GB/64GB version, ₹16,999 (about $225) for the 6GB/128GB version, and ₹18,999 (about $251) for the 8GB/128GB version.