POCO M4 Pro 5G is finally launching in India on February 15

Back in November last year, Xiaomi's POCO brand launched the M4 Pro 5G to take the fight to the best budget Android phones on the market. A follow-up to the popular POCO M3 Pro 5G, the POCO M4 Pro 5G is actually a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T 5G. Nearly three months later, POCO has finally confirmed plans of launching the phone in India.

The POCO M4 Pro 5G will debut in the country at a virtual event on February 15. Unsurprisingly, the teaser posted by POCO India suggests the Indian variant of the phone will be identical to the one that's sold in Europe.

The POCO M4 Pro 5G sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Its 16MP selfie camera is housed within the centered hole-punch cutout at the top of the display. Powering the M4 Pro 5G is MediaTek's Dimensity 810 5G chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It has a dual-lens camera system on the back, featuring a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Keeping the lights on is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging. Other key specs include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, NFC, a built-in IR blaster, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Since the phone is pretty much identical to the Redmi Note 11T 5G in all areas, it will likely start at a little over ₹15,000 (about $200) in India.