What you need to know
- The highly-anticipated successor to the POCO F1 will finally arrive this year.
- POCO claims the upcoming device will be even better than its predecessor.
- The phone is rumored to be called the X3 Pro and is expected to launch later this month.
Back in August 2018, Xiaomi launched a new smartphone brand called POCO in India. The brand's first product was the POCO F1, which offered flagship-grade specs for under $300. Thanks to its impressive hardware and surprisingly low price tag, it quickly became one of the most popular mid-range phones in the country.
After a hiatus of over a year, POCO finally returned as an independent brand last year with the POCO X2, a rebranded version of the Redmi K30. In what comes as great news for POCO fans, the brand has now confirmed that the long-awaited POCO F1 successor is finally coming soon. POCO claims the F1 successor will be all about performance, just like its predecessor. It has also hinted that the phone may launch at around ₹21,000 ($289) to challenge the best cheap Android phones on the market.
While POCO hasn't confirmed any other details yet, the POCO F1 successor could launch as the X3 Pro later this month. The phone was recently spotted on multiple certification websites and is likely to make its global debut later this month. Leaked tech specs of the phone suggest it could feature the unannounced Snapdragon 860 processor and a 120Hz display.
In addition to the POCO X3 Pro, the company is also rumored to be working on a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 for global markets. The phone is tipped to come with a 6.67-inch 120Hz display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 chipset, and a 4,520mAh battery.
