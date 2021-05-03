Source: Square EnixOutriders is just the latest game to include cross-play across multiple platforms.

Sony announced today that it has partnered with Discord to bring the popular chat service to the PlayStation Network. This news comes only weeks after reports that Microsoft was in talks to acquire Discord. Besides just a good move for Discord users, it proves that Sony is finally getting serious about cross-play. Sony was far behind the competition regarding cross-play for a few years, actively blocking it in games like Fortnite, Rocket League, and Minecraft. Though no one from the company is on the record as to why it had such an anti-cross-play stance, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida (via The Verge) said that cross-play wasn't needed because PlayStation 4 was the best place to play, indicating the company felt superior to the competition and would be "lowering itself" by enabling cross-play. User experience, apparently, was best when Sony kept everything on PlayStation. It makes sense on paper as a way to keep users in the PlayStation ecosystem, but it proved to be a controversial move for players and even developers. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Beyond the Microsoft talks, the Discord news comes right in the middle of Epic's lawsuit with Apple, unearthing emails and documents from 2018 and 2019 (via The Verge) showing PlayStation's hesitancy regarding cross-play. These emails revealed that Epic had to reach out to Sony to encourage the company to enable cross-play for Fortnite. Epic's Joe Kreiner proposed that Epic could even go out of its way to make Sony look like heroes if a deal were reached and had implied that Sony was dragging out the situation longer than it needed to be. A 2019 document also revealed that, at least at the time, Sony wanted to force publishers to pay royalties on all cross-play games to offset the reduction in revenue. The threshold for paying these royalties would be determined by a portion of PSN Revenue Share divided by PS4 Gameplay Share.