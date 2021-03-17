Sony's PlayStation Play at Home program resumed earlier this year, with the 2016 Ratchet and Clank available for anyone to grab for free, as long as it is redeemed by March 31, 2021. Now, Sony has detailed a whole wave of PS4 and PSVR games that'll also be available for anyone to grab starting March 25, no PlayStation Plus account required.

Here's the full list of games:

Abzû

Enter the Gungeon

Rez Infinite

Subnautica

The Witness

Astro Bot Rescue Mission (PSVR)

Moss (PSVR)

Thumper (PSVR)

Paper Beast (PSVR)

Finally, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition will be free for anyone to snag forever starting April 19. This adventure from Guerrilla Games first released on PS4 before arriving on PC in August 2020. The sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, is currently slated to come to PS4 and PS5 at some point later in 2021.