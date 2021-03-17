What you need to know
- FlayStation Play at Home is a program from Sony offering free PS4 games to encourage players to stay at home right now.
- Nine new PS4 and PSVR games are being offered for free later in March.
- On April 19, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition will also be available for free.
- No PlayStation Plus account is needed to grab these games.
Sony's PlayStation Play at Home program resumed earlier this year, with the 2016 Ratchet and Clank available for anyone to grab for free, as long as it is redeemed by March 31, 2021. Now, Sony has detailed a whole wave of PS4 and PSVR games that'll also be available for anyone to grab starting March 25, no PlayStation Plus account required.
Here's the full list of games:
- Abzû
- Enter the Gungeon
- Rez Infinite
- Subnautica
- The Witness
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission (PSVR)
- Moss (PSVR)
- Thumper (PSVR)
- Paper Beast (PSVR)
Finally, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition will be free for anyone to snag forever starting April 19. This adventure from Guerrilla Games first released on PS4 before arriving on PC in August 2020. The sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, is currently slated to come to PS4 and PS5 at some point later in 2021.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Android 12 Developer Preview 2 is here and it's all about small changes
Google has rolled out the second developer preview for Android 12 with changes to picture-in-picture, the lock screen, and enhanced smartwatch support.
Samsung's Galaxy A52, A72 and A52 5G debut with 90Hz and 120Hz displays
Samsung has finally unveiled the successors to its most popular smartphones, bringing refreshed designs, upgraded cameras, and high refresh-rate displays.
Review: The Fitbit Ace 3 is a great fitness tracker for your little one!
Looking for a way to keep track of how active your kids are and how good they're sleeping on a daily basis, especially during these times when screen time is on the rise and active time is declining? The Fitbit Ace 3 is a simple yet fun option.
Grab a great mic for your PS4 livestreams
Looking to getting into game streaming? You'll want to invest in a good microphone before you start. Here are some great options for your PS4.