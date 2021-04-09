A new report from Bloomberg this morning paints a damning picture of PlayStation's internal struggles. Amid high turnover within its studios as it chases the next big blockbuster, many are left wondering if the direction Sony is going in is the right one now. Judging by this report and sentiment online, it's not, and it makes me concerned for the future of the PS5. Sony severely underfunded and ignored smaller teams within the company. Bloomberg's Jason Schreier reports that Sony severely underfunded and ignored smaller teams within the company. Sony's Visual Arts Service Group, based in San Diego, was apparently working on a remake of The Last of Us before it was turned over to Naughty Dog. The former team ultimately never received the funding or support it needed, and much of its leadership has since disbanded. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Sony Bend, best known for the apocalyptical action game Days Gone, reportedly pitched a sequel in 2019 that was quickly turned down by Sony, citing a lengthy development cycle and mixed reception upon launch despite being profitable. Like what happened with the Visual Arts Service Group, high profile staff have since left Sony Bend. The studio is now supposedly working on a new project of its own. PlayStation's clear aversion to risk-taking is only harming it as time goes on. While Microsoft has been criticized for some of its less-than-stellar games in the past (Ryse, Quantum Break, ReCore), it's found a rhythm in getting these projects made to the benefit of studios and consumers, no doubt in part thanks to Xbox Game Pass.

This report comes only a couple of weeks after Sony confirmed it was shutting down the PS3, PSP, and Vita digital storefronts, in a move that's terrible for game preservation. PlayStation has been making poor decisions lately, and it only appears that it will get worse before it (hopefully) gets better. Shawn Layden — who served as CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment for much of the PS4's lifespan — notably left the company altogether in 2019, in a move that shocked longtime fans. Reports have suggested that his departure was due to an internal power struggle with Jim Ryan over the company's restructuring. After Bloomberg's report broke this morning, people were quick to see if Layden had anything to say. Though he's so far remained silent on Twitter, taking a look at Layden's public Twitter likes, it's clear what he thinks of the situation.