November 29, 2018

If you are looking for a little something extra to get you hyped up about the release of the PlayStation Classic, Sony has been thinking about you. On November 21, they released a brand new trailer which features a multitude of classic games from the early days of PlayStation. This trailer is most decidedly a frenetic affair full of blasting beats that you can check out right here!

October 15, 2018

While the English announcement did not provide a lot of details regarding the PlayStation Classic, its Japanese announcement did. Over on PlayStation Japan's website, the company revealed in the fine print near the bottom of the page that peripheral devices, including original memory cards, will not be compatible with the PlayStation Classic.

On top of that, the specs also reveal that the PlayStation Classic only supports video outputs of 720p or 480p. If you were hoping for 1080p, you'll be disappointed.

October 5, 2018 — The controllers are USB!

After looking at the images in much finer detail, I have noticed that the controllers, while having the same long, thin plug as the original PlayStation, may actually be a standard USB instead. When looking at the console from head on you can see the undeniable shape of a USB.

This opens up a lot of possibilities, both for the console and for the controllers. Does this mean we could use a standard PS4 controller plugged into the USB of the console? Or could we use the controllers that come with the Classic on our PC's? Hopefully, Sony can give us an answer soon.