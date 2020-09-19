What you need to know
- PS5 went up for preorder on September 16 with very little notice.
- This confusion between retailers, Sony, and consumers led to PS5s selling out faster than anticipated.
- PlayStation has now acknowledged the issue and apologized, promising more PS5 stock soon.
If you tried to preorder a PS5 over the last couple of days, you know what a mess it's been, to put it kindly. Initially stating after its PS5 games showcase on Wednesday that sales would begin Thursday, retailers decided to put their PS5 stock on preorder ahead of schedule. Cue mass chaos and disappointment for anyone who couldn't get their hands on one.
Sony has now acknowledged these issues, apologized, and promised that more stock will be released over the next few days as it works with retailers. I guess the apology is better late than never.
Let’s be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother. We truly apologize for that.— PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 19, 2020
Over the next few days, we will release more PS5 consoles for preorder – retailers will share more details.
And more PS5s will be available through the end of the year. pic.twitter.com/h1TaGsGBun
For anyone lucky enough to snag a PS5 preorder, make sure your order is still good. Amazon has already sent out emails stating that it can't promise to deliver your PS5 on launch day, and some other retailers have cancelled people's preorders altogether due to accidentally selling stock that they couldn't fulfill.
The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are set to release in seven markets on November 12 — U.S., Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea. The rest of the world including Europe, Middle East, South America, Asia, and South Africa will need to wait for November 19 for the PS5 to launch in their territories.
