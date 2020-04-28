What you need to know
- Google Stadia is a cloud game streaming service.
- It's getting a lot of interesting games in the coming months.
- For the next two months, anyone who signs up will receive a two-month Stadia Pro trial.
- You can purchase a Stadia bundle for $130 through the Google Store.
Google Stadia has been criticized in the past for not having enough games. Well, it looks like Google heard that complaint loud and clear and today, revealed a number of incredible titles joining the service soon. Some are already available!
The latest Stadia Connect is now live, announcing 11 more games coming to the platform, new updates for Stadia Pro subscribers, and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) is now available.
You can take a look at all the announced games below.
- PUBG (free with Stadia Pro now)
- Crayta (free with Stadia Pro this summer)
- Get Packed (available now)
- Wave Break
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War (free with Stadia Pro in May)
- Octopath Traveler (available now)
- Rock of Ages 3 (coming in June)
- Embr (coming to early access in May)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (available this fall)
- Madden NFL (available this winter)
- FIFA (available this winter)
The highlights of the announcement have to be PUBG, Zombie Army 4: Dead War, Octopath Traveler, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. I would recommend checking out PUBG and Octopath Traveler right now because they're available. You can't go wrong with either one.
