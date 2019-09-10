Pixel 4 leaks have been in full swing lately, and on September 10 during Apple's iPhone 11 event, reliable tipster Evan Blass shared yet another render of Google's upcoming flagship.

This render showcases the front of the Pixel 4, giving us a clear look at the bezels surrounding its display. However, that's not the most interesting tidbit.

If you look closely, you can see that the lock screen shows a date of Tuesday, October 15. While not confirmed, it's very likely that this is when Google will hold its fall hardware event to officially unveil the new Pixel series.

Google's held hardware events in the fall for the past three years going back to the original Pixel unveiling in 2016, with last year's event being held on Tuesday, October 9.

We're expecting Google to announce the date of the event sooner rather than later seeing as how it's already getting well into September, so we'll be keeping out eyes peeled for any upcoming details.

