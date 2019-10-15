What you need to know
- The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL have been listed on B&H Photo for pre-order ahead of the launch.
- If you attempt to checkout, you are met with an error message saying 'Checkout will resume at Tuesday 7:30 pm ET.'
- Shipping will begin on October 22.
Happy Pixel day, everybody! Even though Google has yet to even launch the thoroughly leaked device, that hasn't stopped retailers from putting it up for sale. The latest is B&H Photo, which has the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL up for pre-order hours ahead of the Made by Google event scheduled for 10 am ET today.
The listings reveal the 64GB and 128GB models in Clearly White, Just Black, and the new Oh So Orange colors. It also further confirms the prices, with the Pixel 4 starting at $799 and the Pixel 4 XL at $899.
With Halloween only weeks away, this is quite the treat, or perhaps it's more of a trick. While both models are listed for pre-order, if you do attempt to make a purchase you're met with an error message informing you that checkout is unavailable until Tuesday at 7:30 pm ET.
Thank you for your patience while we break for the Sukkos holiday. Although online ordering is unavailable, you may still add items to your cart or wish list. Checkout will resume at Tuesday 7:30 pm ET.
Oh well, I guess it was too good to be true. We're all just going to have to wait for Google to officially unveil the phones before we can order. However, one more tidbit of information we learned is that the phones will begin shipping on October 22.
Google's smartphone
Pixel 4 XL
Google's latest and greatest smartphone
The Pixel 4 XL is a phone directly from Google that is always up to date with the latest version of Android. It also includes some exclusive features, such as the new Soli gesture controls and face unlock. Not to mention, some of the best cameras on any Android phone.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.