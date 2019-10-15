Happy Pixel day, everybody! Even though Google has yet to even launch the thoroughly leaked device, that hasn't stopped retailers from putting it up for sale. The latest is B&H Photo, which has the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL up for pre-order hours ahead of the Made by Google event scheduled for 10 am ET today.

The listings reveal the 64GB and 128GB models in Clearly White, Just Black, and the new Oh So Orange colors. It also further confirms the prices, with the Pixel 4 starting at $799 and the Pixel 4 XL at $899.

With Halloween only weeks away, this is quite the treat, or perhaps it's more of a trick. While both models are listed for pre-order, if you do attempt to make a purchase you're met with an error message informing you that checkout is unavailable until Tuesday at 7:30 pm ET.