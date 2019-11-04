What you need to know
- Google is now rolling out the November 2019 security patch for Pixel phones.
- The Pixel 4, specifically, is getting improvements for Smooth Display.
- There's also the usual array of patches/fixes to secure any vulnerabilities.
It's a new month, and in the Android world, that means a new security patch. On November 4, 2019, Google began rolling out its November 2019 patch to the Pixel 2, 3, 3a, and 4 series of devices.
You'll find the usual assortment of bug fixes and security patches in this month's update, but what really stands out this time around are the Pixel 4-specific features.
Taking a look at the Pixel Update Bulletin, Google calls out two functional updates that have piqued our interest — improvements to the camera and 90Hz Smooth Display.
There's not much to go on here, with Google simply noting that the update includes "Smooth Display improvements" and "Camera quality improvements." There's been some criticism regarding Google's decision to limit the Pixel 4's Smooth Display from not operating when the screen brightness is below 75%, so we're interested to see if that's being addressed in this patch or not.
As for Google's other devices, the November 2019 patch also brings better Google Assistant hot word detection to the Pixel 2 and 3 lineups, improved speaker quality for the Pixel 3, and better mapping for the Xbox controller for the Pixel 2, 3, 3a, and 4.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Nest Wifi now available, here are your buying options
Google’s second-generation wireless home router goes by a new name, Nest Wifi, and its range extender now features a built-in Google Assistant speaker. The single and two-pack options are now available, but which is best for you?
Facebook's new corporate logo is as boring as they come
Facebook has announced a new corporate logo design, as well as a corporate initiative to include the new logo on all of its major app and service properties.
Microsoft is building Cortana into Outlook with smart AI features
Cortana is expanding into new areas as Microsoft beings integrating the virtual assistant into Microsoft 365, starting with Outlook. Users inside Outlook will soon be able to take advantage of Cortana and allow it to work for you by organizing your calendar, emails, and more.
It's easy to see why these Pixel 4 XL cases are 'clear' winners
The Pixel 4 XL is a big, beautiful phone. Keep it protected without covering its design with these stellar clear cases.