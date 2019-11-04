Adobe may have just released Photoshop this morning for the iPad, but it looks like it hasn't completely forgotten about Android users. In an announcement posted via its blog today, Adobe showed off its new Photoshop Camera app coming in 2020 for iOS and Android devices.

So, what exactly does Photoshop Camera do? According to Adobe, it will be able to apply filters and effects to your photos using Adobe Sensei Artificial Intelligence either before or after the photo is taken. Plus, it will be able to give you a live view of the filter or effect before snapping the photo while also saving an unmodified image in case you change your mind later.

It also understands the technical content (i.e. dynamic range, tonality, scene-type, face regions) of the photo and automatically applies complex adjustments.

Leveraging Adobe Sensei intelligence, the app can instantly recognize the subject in your photo and provide recommendations, and automatically apply sophisticated, unique features at the moment of capture (i.e. portraits, landscapes, selfies, food shots), while always preserving an original shot.

The app will also include a "curated feed of lenses made by well-known artists and influencers", such as Billie Eilish. Not only will Photoshop Camera make it easy to take creative photos, but it'll also be easy to share with an option to post photos directly to Instagram from within the app.

Currently, it is available as a limited preview and you can register via this link or by hitting the "Sign up" button on the Photoshop Camera main website. After signing up, if you are selected an email will be sent to you soon with more information, if not, then you'll still receive an email once the app goes live on the Play Store or App Store.

Adobe's mobile video editor Premiere Rush makes its debut on Android

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.