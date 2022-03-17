Xiaomi's Redmi 10 debuts in India with a 6000mAh battery, Snapdragon 680 chipset

What you need to know

Xiaomi’s Redmi 10 is now official in India.

The Indian variant of the phone comes with a Snapdragon 680 chipset and a large 6.71-inch display.

It will be available to purchase in the country from March 24.

Xiaomi’s Redmi brand on March 17 announced the launch of the Redmi 10 in India. Just as expected, however, the Indian Redmi 10 variant is very different from the one that was launched last year. It comes with a bigger display, a faster chipset, and a textured back cover with a smudge-free finish.

The Indian variant of the Redmi 10 sports a larger 6.71-inch display with HD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Powering the phone is Qualcomm’s 6nm Snapdragon 680 chipset, which has been paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

On the back of the phone is a dual-camera setup featuring a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone’s 5MP selfie camera is housed within the waterdrop notch at the top of the screen.

Keeping the lights on is a large 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Similar to Xiaomi’s best budget Android phones, the Redmi 10 also includes a built-in IR blaster and an IP53 rating for splash resistance.

On the software side of things, Redmi’s latest entry-level Android phone runs Android 11-based MIUI 13. Disappointingly, there’s no word on when the phone will receive the Android 12 update.

The Redmi 10 is slated to go on sale in India from March 24. In addition to Mi.com and Flipkart, the phone will also be available via Mi Home stores and offline retail stores across the country.

It has been priced at ₹10,999 (about $145) for the 4GB/64GB variant and ₹12,999 (about $170) for the 6GB/128GB variant. The phone comes in three color options: Caribbean Green, Midnight Black, and Pacific Blue.