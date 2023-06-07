OPPO Reno 10 to launch in Poland amid reports suggesting Vivo's exit

What you need to know

An unofficial report first states Vivo is exiting Poland after an authorized distributor ceases operations.

Current Vivo product owners are assured of continuous customer support and software updates.

Sister company OPPO has refuted rumors of an exit, insisting that it plans to launch the new Reno 10 series in Poland.

It looks like Vivo may be on its way out of Poland after reports surfaced of the company's authorized distributor pulling out.

The report first emerged on GSMOnline (via GSMArena) and was seemingly confirmed by Vivo. A statement later provided to the publication states that the distributor has decided to cease operations in the country and that current devices will remain supported.

"Continuous market analysis and selection of an appropriate business strategy in consultation with local representatives is crucial for the vivo brand. We regret to inform you that the authorized distributor of the brand in Poland has decided to stop operating. Despite this, our customers can still rely on vivo's robust products, comprehensive customer support and uninterrupted software updates."

While it is certainly sad to see a company leaving a certain region, on the plus side, Vivo is assuring customer support next to software updates.

So far, it seems Vivo's product site is still active, meaning users may still be able to purchase phones from the company, although it's unclear how long that will be the case if the report is to be believed. Android Central is reaching out for clarification on these reports and will update this article when we hear back,

Meanwhile, Vivo's sister company OPPO has issued a separate statement putting an end to the rumors of its exit from Poland. It added that it would also release the upcoming Reno 10 series next month, followed by its IoT devices. The Reno 10 series went official in China last month, with the global launch on the way.

"We strongly deny rumors about leaving Poland. The country is a very important market for us and we already have launches scheduled for the end of the year. In July, we will present the Reno 10 series and in the following months IoT devices, including the new OPPO Air3 Pro headphones, and we will expand the ecosystem portfolio."

For the uninitiated, both companies, Vivo and OPPO, including OnePlus, all belong to the Chinese conglomerate BBK Electronics, and they make some of the best Android phones that are out in the market. All have been dealing with (and largely denying) reports they are exiting various European markets following a dispute with Nokia.