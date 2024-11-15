Three reasons you should wait for the OnePlus 13 — and two reasons not to

The OnePlus 12 is an unquestionable hit, with OnePlus nailing the design, hardware, and cameras this year. The phone continues to hold its own against costlier rivals, and honestly, if you don't need seven years of software updates that are guaranteed by Google and Samsung, it is a fantastic choice.

But the introduction of the OnePlus 13 comes with the inevitable quandary: buy the OnePlus 12 while it's discounted now, or wait a few months and get the OnePlus 13? The OnePlus 13 is even faster, has new camera tech, and comes with a massive battery that should last longer.

I used the OnePlus 12 extensively, and while I didn't get to test the OnePlus 13 just yet, let's take a look at what you get with the new device, and whether you should wait until it goes on sale or buy the OnePlus 12 right now.

You get the latest internals

Like most other 2025 Android phones, the OnePlus 13 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Obviously, there's a lot of excitement in the latest Qualcomm platform given the sizeable upgrades — including the custom cores — and it will be interesting to see how these hold up in daily use.

The OnePlus 12 is no slouch in this regard, but the OnePlus 13 should deliver meaningful gains. That said, it remains to be seen if you'll actually be able to use the hardware to its potential; OxygenOS throttles most games to 60fps, so even if the hardware theoretically allows 120fps gaming, the software needs additional tweaks.

Although the rest of the hardware is relatively unchanged, you get other niceties, including IP69 dust and water resistance. While IP68 is still great, the new standard safeguards against water jets in addition to submersion, making the device that much more resilient.

It should take even better photos

The OnePlus 13 uses the same 50MP f/1.6 main camera as last year, and that's not a bad thing at all. The sensor is clearly among the best around, and we should get better photos and videos with improved tuning.

What I'm excited about is the auxiliary cameras; the OnePlus 13 has 50MP wide-angle and telephoto cameras, and they're the same as the ones on the Find X8 Pro. That should give the device a considerable edge; while I generally like the OnePlus 12, its auxiliary lenses don't quite measure up, so it's good to see that changing this year.

There's a massive battery

One of the biggest changes with the OnePlus 13 is the battery size. The phone features a massive 6000mAh battery, and what's interesting is that OnePlus is using silicon-carbon battery tech. The battery uses a silicon-based anode, and this allows better density, allowing the brand to use a bigger battery without increasing the size of the device.

As a result, even though the OnePlus 13 has a battery that's 500mAh larger, it is thinner and 7g lighter than the OnePlus 12, and that's a big deal. The silicon-carbon tech also has better durability, and that should be noticeable after two to three years of use. You still get 100W charging tech, but the charging time is slightly longer as the device is using a single 6000mAh cell this time.

Why you shouldn't wait — the OnePlus 12 has a better design

The OnePlus 13 clearly has a lot going for it, and while I'm looking forward to testing the device, I'm not a fan of the new design. OnePlus phones have always followed a similar design aesthetic — going all the way back to the OnePlus 3 — that was characterized by smooth curves and a "horizon line" that made the devices great to hold and use.

But the OnePlus 13 switches to a blocky design with flat sides, and that just doesn't look as exciting to me. The renders suggest that the device has beveled edges, so it won't be as uncomfortable to hold as the iPhone 16 Pro Max, but it still doesn't have the same elegance as the OnePlus 12.

The OnePlus 12 is much more affordable

Another factor to consider with the OnePlus 13 is that it comes with a noticeable price hike. Although the device should still cost less than the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the upcoming Galaxy S25+, there is likely to be a $100 increase over the OnePlus 12 when you account for what the OnePlus 13 is selling for in China.

That means you may have to pay as much as $899 to get your hands on the device in most global markets. To put things into context, the OnePlus 12 is routinely available for $649, and it will go down to $599 during the upcoming holiday sales window.

The OnePlus 13 is a better overall device, but is it worth $300 more? I don't think so at this moment in time. Obviously, I haven't used the device yet, so I can't make any qualitative judgement in this regard, but the phone upgrade cycle is such that you don't get too many noticeable gains year-on-year.

The OnePlus 13 will be a considerable upgrade if you're on an older device, but even then, the OnePlus 12 is just as good a choice. If I had to put my own money on the table, I'm picking the OnePlus 12 instead of waiting for the OnePlus 13.