This Snapdragon 8 Elite smartphone under $600 finally goes global

The iQOO 13 has made its global debut, now available in India in two configurations: 12GB+256GB (₹51,999) and 16GB+512GB (₹56,999).

It features a 6.82-inch 144Hz LTPO AMOLED display, a 6,000mAh battery, and tough IP68/IP69K durability ratings, plus 120W fast charging.

Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite and iQOO’s SuperComputing Chip Q2, it delivers smooth gaming with up to 144fps, even on games capped at 60fps.

The iQOO 13, fresh off its China debut, finally launches outside its home turf. The flagship phone has landed in India in 12GB+256GB (₹51,999) and 16GB+512GB (₹56,999) configurations.

The global version sticks to the same top-tier specs as its Chinese version. It’s got a 6.82-inch 144Hz LTPO AMOLED display, a 6,000mAh battery, and serious durability with IP68 and IP69K ratings. Plus, 120W fast charging keeps it speedy all around (via Gizmochina).

Under the hood, it's powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with iQOO’s second-gen SuperComputing Chip Q2, which is designed to boost game resolution and frame rates more efficiently. Thanks to this chip, the phone can push gameplay up to 144fps on compatible games, even if they’re capped at 60fps.

The iQOO 13 brings a unique flair with its "Monster Halo" light strip circling the rear camera module. Taking a cue from Nothing’s design, this isn’t just for show—it handles notifications, call alerts, charging status, and even bumps along to your music. You can customize it with 12 colors and six breathing styles.

It packs a powerhouse camera setup with three 50MP sensors—a Sony IMX921 main, a telephoto, and an ultrawide lens. For selfies and video chats, there’s a 32MP front camera.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The camera is loaded with cool features like long exposure, slow-mo, Supermoon mode, tilt-shift, live photos, and even an Ultra HD Document mode for crystal-clear scans.

iQOO's latest Android phone takes things up a notch from the iQOO 12 with a beefed-up VC cooling system—17% more cooling area, 10% better heat dissipation, and a 26% boost in efficiency.

The iQOO 13 runs on Funtouch OS 15, built on Android 15. iQOO promises four years of major updates and five years of security patches, setting a strong standard for long-term support.

Sadly, the iQOO 13 isn’t hitting the US market since iQOO and Vivo don’t sell their devices there. For those who can snag one, it’s available in two sleek colors: Legend White and Nardo Grey.