This Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 feature significantly boosts their battery life

What you need to know

Samsung’s latest foldable phones have a new battery-saving feature.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 include a light performance profile to boost battery.

It prioritizes battery life and cooling efficiency over performance.

Samsung did an excellent job of fine-tuning its latest foldable devices in order to address previous qualms from consumers regarding their battery life and aesthetics, though there are no major changes in design. But a clever software tweak brings significant gains to its battery life.

As spotted by a Reddit user (opens in new tab), the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 include a battery-boosting feature tucked away within the Settings menu as part of One UI 4.1.1 (via 9to5Google (opens in new tab)). The new light mode apparently gives more priority to battery life and cooling efficiency than performance.

It appears to be part of the Performance Profile, which replaces the Enhanced Processing toggle that was available in previous versions of One UI. Alongside the light profile, a standard battery profile is available to offer more balance between battery life and performance on Samsung's best foldable phones.

During testing, the Reddit user also noticed a 20% drop in performance based on a benchmarking app, indicating that the new feature delivers on its promises.

The Z Flip 4 already offers major battery life gains compared to its predecessor, at least if we go by Samsung’s words, thanks in a major way to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Samsung's clamshell foldable phone packs a 3700mAh battery while the Z Fold 4 has a 4400mAh battery.

The addition of the light performance profile is a nice gesture for those who have frequently complained about the battery life on their Galaxy Z Flip 3.

