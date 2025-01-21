Tecno Spark 30 Bumblebee Edition hands-on: Buzzing with excitement

Look, the Spark 30 isn't a phone I'd be normally interested in; it has a 90Hz LCD panel, solitary 64MP camera at the back, and is powered by the decidedly-outdated MediaTek Helio G91 (built on 12nm, no less). But then Tecno partnered with Hasbro to release a limited-edition model of the device with Transformers livery, and that obviously piqued my attention.



Most limited-edition phones tend to be high-end devices, so it's good to see brands going this route with budget and entry-level phones. POCO did the same thing with the X7 Pro Iron Man Edition, and I definitely want this to become a trend. Anyway, the Spark 30 Bumblebee Edition switches out the mundane design of the regular model with a yellow and black colorway, and it looks pretty great.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The back is on the busier side, but it doesn't look ungainly in the least, and the etched pattern underneath the glass makes the device look much more upmarket. The camera island is centered, and it also gets a yellow color scheme with the individual lenses encircled in rings. Rounding out the design is the Transformers logo at the bottom.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

What I also like is that the sides have a matte texture — more brands need to do this. Another positive is the 3.5mm jack located at the bottom; Tecno somehow continues to retain the port on its budget phones, and it's a refreshing change of pace. The SIM card tray sits to the right, and you get stereo sound.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Tecno did a decent job distilling the essence (as it were) of the beloved Transformers character into the device — this is a design that's sure to turn heads. The brand nailed the packaging as well, and if anything, Tecno put in more effort than some high-end limited edition phones I used in the past. If you're not sold on the yellow color scheme, Tecno has a second model that's based on Optimus Prime, with this variant decked out in blue and red.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The device itself shares the same hardware as the standard model, and that means a 6.78-inch LCD panel with 90Hz refresh, MediaTek's Helio G91 with ancient Cortex A75 and A55 cores, and 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage and a microSD slot.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

There's a 64MP camera at the back alongside a 13MP wide-angle lens, IP64 ingress protection, and a 5000mAh battery with 18W charging tech. Obviously, this thing won't win any hardware awards, but considering it costs the equivalent of $160 in most markets where its sold — predominantly Africa and Southeast Asia — you do get a lot for what you're paying.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

That said, there is noticeable lag even in daily use, including tasks like navigating the interface and browsing. That's a given with the hardware on offer, but it is usable, and the 90Hz panel makes a difference. Battery life is great as well, and the device easily lasts over a day.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The phone runs HiOS 14.5 based on Android 14, and Tecno's software is heavily styled. If anything, the Bumblebee Edition is worse in this regard, as you get a custom icon pack that borders on garish. Thankfully, you can easily change the icon pack, and as this is a limited-edition device, you get a set of unique backgrounds — both Bumblebee and Optimus Prime are included.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

There is plenty of bloatware out of the box, but it can be uninstalled, so it isn't too much of an issue. Outside of that, there isn't much to talk about the software. While other Chinese manufacturers have made positive strides in the last three years to clean up their interface, Tecno still has some ways to go in this area, and I want to see what the brand does with its Android 15-based UI.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Overall, the Spark 30 is a good budget phone that handles the basics well. The standard model is decent enough in its own right, and when you add in the exclusive color option with the Bumblebee Edition and all the extras, it becomes just that little more enticing. I would have liked better hardware, but it's undeniable that you are getting a good value considering it costs around $160.