The new TECNO Pova 6 Pro is a midrange gaming powerhouse that makes a statement

What you need to know

TECNO launched its latest gaming phone at MWC, sporting a MediaTek chipset and futuristic "Dynamic-Tech Design."

The Pova 6 Pro manages to stuff a large 6,000mAh battery into a 7.88mm chassis with support for 70W wired charging.

The phone also comes with dynamic MiniLEDs, a high-refresh-rate display with high-frequency PWM dimming, and a 108MP primary camera.

The Pova 6 Pro will be launched first in select regions, including the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, and India.

MWC 2024 has officially kicked off, and TECNO is coming out the gate with a brand-new gaming phone. The TECNO Pova 6 Pro is a midrange device with some rather impressive specs and an even more impressive design that is likely to turn heads while being kind to your wallet.

The device features a fairly futuristic "Dynamic-Tech Design" that's much more flashy than some of the latest Android gaming phones launched this year, such as the ROG Phone 8 Pro. The effect is further enhanced by the dynamic MiniLED lighting featured on the back of the phone, with 210 LEDs that can customized to respond to messages, calls, music, and, of course, gaming.

(Image credit: TECNO)

As far as performance goes, the phone is powered by a MediaTek 6080 with up to 12GB of RAM. Memory can be extended virtually for up to 24GB of RAM, which should help ensure a smooth experience while gaming or performing other tasks. Gaming is further enhanced with features like improved vibration, tilt controls, a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, and the POVA SuperCooled System to reduce heat while in use.

TECNO manages to stuff a 6,000mAh battery into the Pova 6 Pro's 7.88-inch chassis, which promises more than 11 hours of gaming. The phone supports 70W wired charging and 10W reverse charging, so you can top up a friend's phone in a tight spot.

(Image credit: TECNO)

On the back, TECNO debuts a 108MP primary camera with in-sensor zoom for boosted 10x shots, while the front-facing camera comes with dual-tone LED flash for better selfies.

"Through extensive research into global users, we learned that there is great anticipation for even smoother gaming and entertainment experiences and longer-lasting endurance," said Leo Li, product director of TECNO. Li notes that the Pova 6 Pro strikes this balance thanks to its performance, battery, and impressive display.

(Image credit: TECNO)

The TECNO Pova 6 Pro launches first in select regions, including the Phillippines, Saudi Arabia, and India, before expanding to other countries.