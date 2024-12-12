Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. iPhone 16: The showdown begins

Samsung Galaxy S25 The ultimate Galaxy The official specs for the Galaxy S25 are not available yet, but it's rumored to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and share the same design as its siblings. You could enjoy flat sides all around, rounded corners, and a completely flat front and back glass. For Presumably lots of AI integration

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor (rumored)

Larger display (rumored)

One UI 7 (Android 15) at launch Against Expected to be more expensive at launch

Possibly the same charging speed

Unsure of the impact the more powerful processor will have on the battery iPhone 16 $23.06 at AT&T Mobility $929.99 at Verizon Check Amazon Apple's finest The iPhone 16 is available now, along with its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR, HDR20, Dolby Vision, and iOS 18 out of the box. Apple added more power to the processor with an A18 new-generation chip. It also shares the 8GB of RAM found on the Pro models. Apple also improved the camera with a 2x in-sensor zoom, which is better than the iPhone 15. For Apple Intelligence

4K video across all cameras

iOS 18

Next-gen MagSafe and Qi2 support

A18 processor Against 128GB of storage as a starting point

60Hz refresh rate

Always-on display not supported

A speculative Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. iPhone 16 analysis gives you a better view of which phone is right for you. Whether you're more of a Samsung or Apple fan might tip the scale in one direction when choosing between the two phones. But since the Samsung Galaxy S25 specs are not official yet, we're going to have some fun daydreaming about which phone is better using the available rumors for the upcoming Galaxy phone.

One rumor we love is about the more powerful processor on the Android phone. The new processor helps Samsung make its new lineup more appealing. The Galaxy S24 is a great option if you don't feel like waiting, but remember that good things come to those who wait.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. iPhone 16: Design

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Samsung has kept its design similar over the years, so it's safe to assume that the Galaxy S25 might also have the typical triple camera stack we expect from Android phones. According to leaked renders, Samsung will fully unify the design across all three models. The Galaxy S25 might have a similar look to the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Rumors suggest the Samsung Galaxy S25 will have a more traditional camera lens with ribbed edges and thicker borders. We're optimistic about the Galaxy S25's design and it having the triple camera design we're used to seeing on Samsung phones.

Rumors also suggest that the Galaxy S25 could have the same colors as the earlier model. The Galaxy S25 could be smaller than the iPhone 16 since the rumored size is 146.94 x 70.46 x 7.25mm. The weight is not available, but since the past three models have a weight of 167 and 168 grams, it's safe to assume that the S25 also follows that pattern. Samsung has not confirmed the IP rating, but the Galaxy S24 rating suggests that the S25 will likely have the same.

The rumored colors for the upcoming Galaxy S25 include Titanium Black, Gray, Blue, and Silver. There are also rumored thinner bezels users could enjoy in 2025.

On the other hand, the iPhone 16 only has two cameras stacked on the back of the phone's compact design. It also has a new camera bump, leaving behind the square with offset cameras and going for a more vertical arrangement. It has a revamped ultra-wide camera with autofocus, an action key, and a new hardware button for the cameras.

This year's iPhone 16 retains the same weight and dimension as last year's model, which is 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8mm and weighs 170 grams. The iPhone is available in White, Black, Pink, Teal, and Ultramarine. You also get a phone with an IP68 rating, but it's still a good idea to dry it off if the phone ever gets wet. However, avoid spilling harmful liquids such as sugary drinks and cleaning liquids.

The iPhone 16 has the same aluminum frame as Apple's Ceramic Shield as the iPhone 16 Plus. It also has a frame and glass panel with a matte finish that should help with the grip.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. iPhone 16: Hardware and specs

(Image credit: Future / Jacob Krol)

Rumors suggest that Samsung could replace its camera hardware with Sony. The processor may be the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset (essentially a rebranded Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip). The Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, with its Oryon cores, will give the S25 a performance jump. However, other rumors indicate that Samsung is saving the Snapdragon processor for the Ultra model and might give the remaining models an Exynos chip.

According to tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy S25 will have an identical camera setup to the S24 model. The camera system could have a 50MP wide primary camera, 10MP telephoto, 12MP selfie, and 12MP ultrawide. The rumored increase in RAM will significantly help if the rumors are true.

Samsung has held its Unpacked event in January for the last two years, so we might get the official specs shortly. However, if the S25 matches the S24’s specs, we're looking at storage options of 128GB and 256GB and a 4,000mAh battery. On the other hand, other leaks point to a more powerful 5,000mAh battery, sweet! There is also support for wired and wireless charging.

On the Apple side, the iPhone 16 has Apple's A18 processor, but the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite may not be too far behind in terms of performance. This is very interesting since it's the first time a Snapdragon chip has matched an Apple one, and we're eager to see how the S25 performs against the iPhone 16.

The iPhone 16 has a 48MP main, a 12MP selfie, and a 12MP ultrawide. In addition to that camera power, it has dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, and the ability to record in 4K. Beyond its cameras, you can choose from 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, but it has only 8GB of RAM across all three options. If you're OK with a standard battery, the iPhone 16's 3,561mAh battery should suffice.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Samsung Galaxy S25 iPhone 16 OS Android 15 (One UI 7) iOS 18 Display 6.3 inches (rumored) 6.1-inches Chipset Snapdragon 8 Elite or Exynos 2500 (rumored) Apple A18 RAM Unknown 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB (assumed) 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Cameras 50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto, 12MP wide front (rumored/assumed) 48mp WIDE, 12MP ultrawide Ingress Protection IP68 (assumed) IP68 Battery 5,000mAh (rumored) 3,561mAh Charging Wired, wireless Wired, wireless Dimensions 146.9 x 70.4 x 7.2mm (rumored) 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm Weight 167g (assumed) 170g Colors Moon Night Blue, Silver Shadow, Sparkling Blue, and Sparkling Green (rumored) Black, White, Teal, Ultramarine

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. iPhone 16: Display

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

There is usually not much of a difference in screen size between models, but according to yeux122 on Naver, Samsung may increase the display size to 6.3 inches. The Galaxy S25 may also have the same low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED using M13 organic materials as the S24. I hope that the S25 at least has the same sharp display and 120Hz as the S24, along with the Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Rumors also suggest we could be looking at a 2,600-nit brightness level.

The iPhone 16 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED HDR10 display with Dolby Vision, delivering great visuals with a resolution of 1179 x 2556 and a density of 460ppi. Apple protects the display with Ceramic Shield Glass, which the company claims is twice as strong as Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Furthermore, a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating keeps the screen smudge-free, also on the iPhone 15. If you like scrolling at night, lowering the brightness to a single nit is fantastic.

Apple also equipped the iPhone 16 static panels at 60Hz, but it does not support always-on functionality. The display can reach a peak brightness of 2,000 nits.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. iPhone 16: Software

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung will equip the latest Galaxy model, One UI 7, with the latest Android 15. This software upgrade boosts a fresh new look with updated customization options, icons, a new visual style, and more. Reports suggest the new animation will resemble OnePlus' parallel processing in OxygenOS 15. While Samsung has not confirmed the number of OS updates for the S25, the S24 enjoys seven years, suggesting the S25 might follow suit.

Samsung will likely add Galaxy AI features, including new and improved ones and additional parental control features. Galaxy AI has excellent features such as generative AI wallpaper and generative edit.

The iPhone 16 comes with iOS 18 pre-installed but only gets five years of updates. Unfortunately, there are two fewer than Samsung offers for the S24 and possibly the S25. You can fully customize the iPhone's home screen, recoloring and changing the app icons. You can switch between light and dark mode, rearrange the quick controls, and more.

The first batch of Apple Intelligence is available now, with more to come. Apple included features such as Writing Tools, Genmoji, the new Siri, Notification summary, Visual Intelligence, Priority notifications, Recording summary, Chat GPT integration, Image Playground, and more.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. iPhone 16: Who wins?

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Regarding the Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. iPhone 16, which phone you choose depends on whether you prefer the Samsung or Apple ecosystem. However, delaying your decision is a good idea since Samsung has not officially launched the Galaxy S25. Samsung will hopefully release the Android phone soon, but like with every new launch, the phone will likely come with a high price tag.

Think of it this way: if you wait, you will have more information to help you decide, and the following batches of Apple Intelligence might be out, as well as the official specs for the S25, including the much-anticipated Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Taking into consideration that Samsung doesn't save it exclusively for the Ultra version.

You can choose from available specs when you buy the phone and not go on the promise of what it might have. The iPhone 16 has the A18 processor, but we don't know how it will match up against the S25's processor, whichever one it gets.

Samsung Galaxy S25 A better Galaxy is coming If you love the large variety of Android apps you can choose from when choosing a Samsung phone, the best is yet to come. Hang in there to see what the Galaxy S25 officially has to see if it has what you need in a phone.