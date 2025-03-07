Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge tipped to cost roughly $1,000, weigh 162 grams
One leaker predicts the Galaxy S25 Edge will be priced similarly to the Galaxy S25 Plus.
- Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to cost around the same price as the current Galaxy S25 Plus.
- A leak also predicts that the upcoming ultra-thin flagship will weigh 162 grams.
- A poll on X (formerly Twitter) suggests that customers might choose other Galaxy S25 models over the Galaxy S25 Edge at the same price.
Samsung's ultra-thin flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, is expected to launch soon — perhaps as early as next month. While the company has shown off the design of the Galaxy S25 Edge, a lot of other details are unknown. However, we now have an idea of how much the Galaxy S25 Edge will cost and weigh, thanks to a leak from tipster Ice Universe on X (formerly Twitter).
Ice Universe says that the price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be "similar to that of S25 Plus." That aligns with what past rumors have stated, and suggests that Samsung's slim phone will cost around $1,000. The Galaxy S25 Plus retails for $1,000 for the 256GB variant, and that doesn't account for any trade-in deals or offers. Samsung is also still running a promotion that gives you the 512GB configuration, priced at $1,200, for the price of the base model.
With that in mind, it's likely that the Galaxy S25 Edge price is somewhere in between the base-model Galaxy S25 and the premium Galaxy S25 Plus. If the price is similar between these two phones, which one would you buy? That's what Ice Universe asked in a poll on X, and over 3,300 people voted at the time of publishing this article.
The weight of Galaxy S25 edge is confirmed, 162g, 5.84mm thick, and the price is similar to that of S25+. If the price is similar, which would you choose, S25+ or S25 edge?March 7, 2025
The verdict? Fifty-three percent of people chose the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, while just under 47% chose the Galaxy S25 Edge. It's a small sample size, but this poll suggests the Galaxy S25 Edge could be a niche offering — especially at its high price point.
The other specs of the Galaxy S25 Edge are impressive. The slim phone is rumored to weigh 162 grams and measure 5.84mm thick, according to the latest leaks. Previous rumors predicted that the Galaxy S25 Edge could be lighter, but those appear to be outdated now. Additionally, it will have two cameras, a 3,900mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.
With a release expected on April 16, we could be just weeks away for a full Galaxy S25 Edge reveal.
