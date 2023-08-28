Leaked Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmark reveals interesting SoC details

What you need to know

A new benchmark leak reveals the core configuration of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

It is codenamed "pineapple," and is tipped to be seen in the upcoming RedMagic 9.

It reveals 1+5+2 Arm cores config and is likely a "regular" Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

The Snapdragon Summit is merely two months away, where we expect to see the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The chipset will apparently launch earlier than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 did last year. Ahead of the release, a newly leaked benchmark listing shows us what we can expect from the next flagship SoC that is set to power upcoming flagship Android phones.

The alleged benchmark listing comes from reliable tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo (via Android Authority). The tipster shares the Geekbench 5 score of the RedMagic 9 (bearing model number Nubix NX769J), which scored a multi-score of 5977 and a single-score of 1596.

(Image credit: Digital Chat Station (via Weibo))

The listing further reveals the motherboard's "pineapple" moniker, rumored to be the alleged Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The device appears to be running Android 14 during the benchmark and could be one of the few flagship phones running the successor of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 before the year ends.

The benchmark also revealed the alleged device having one primary core with 3.19GHz, next to five middle cores at 2.96GHz clock speeds, and two cores featuring 2.27GHz. Digital Chat Station corroborated the details by revealing that the SoC would equip one Cortex X4, five Cortex-A720, and two Cortex-A520, respectively. It will also have an Adreno 750 GPU.

Another critical parameter mentioned by Digital Chat Station through the Weibo post is that it is a "regular" version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. It indicates there could be yet another version of the alleged chipset — similar to what we witnessed with this year's regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy" that powered the Galaxy S23 series and other premium handsets.

If that's the case, the earlier leak that hinted at 2+3+2+1 Arm cores, unlike the aforementioned 1+5+2, could be another flagship-level tier Snapdragon SoC for late 2023 or sometime in 2024.

As mentioned, the shared benchmark could be taken from a testing handset; hence, we expect you to consider the results with a grain of salt as they are subject to change when the handset and chipset become commercially available later this year.