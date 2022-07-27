Qualcomm beats revenue expectations as the industry struggles

What you need to know

Qualcomm announced its fiscal year Q3 2022 financial earnings.

The company beat analyst revenue expectations with $10.9 billion.

Headset revenues missed expectations on lower demand for mid/low-tier handsets.

Qualcomm announced its latest quarterly earnings on Wednesday, narrowly beating analyst expectations with $10.93 billion in revenue.

The company has continued to beat expectations quarter after quarter as demand for 5G smartphones continues to rise. This is despite the ongoing semiconductor shortage that continues to strain multiple industries.

While handset revenue grew by 59% year-over-year, Qualcomm seemed wary of economic pressures on smartphone sales. However, the Automotive and IoT segments also held the business up, with record earnings for each. The company also announced an extended partnership with Samsung to power its Galaxy devices globally.

"We are pleased to report strong quarterly results, with record QCT Automotive and IoT revenues in a challenging macroeconomic environment," Qualcomm president and CEO Cristiano Amon said in a statement. "We are also excited to announce the extension of our patent license agreement with Samsung and the expansion of our strategic partnership to deliver leading premium consumer experiences for Samsung Galaxy devices."

"Qualcomm is well positioned to be the company bringing advanced connectivity, data processing and intelligence to the edge, enabling cloud-edge convergence."

Updating...