Poco X4 GT review: A beast in almost every way

The Poco X4 GT delivers on its promise of providing solid performance without hurting your wallet. Like its predecessors, it remains an excellent choice for mobile gamers who don't want to shell out a lot of money for a gaming-focused handset. However, a few corners were cut in terms of build quality and cameras, though these tradeoffs are acceptable for the price.

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

Poco has a knack for churning out budget smartphones with solid performance, undercutting many of its rivals in almost every way. However, the mid-range market has become tougher for many brands to compete in, making it hard to make new models that come out every year stand out.

For a fraction of the price of the Google Pixel 6a or other similar offerings in this price range, the Poco X4 GT aims to beat the competition. The phone is a rebranded Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro, another excellent device from Xiaomi that offers great value for money. Will the X4 GT be able to do the same? This review will tell us.

Poco X4 GT: Price and availability

(Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central)

The Poco X4 GT isn’t officially available to purchase in the United States or the U.K. That said, you can snap up a unit if you live in Europe. The phone starts at €379 for the base 128GB variant, while the 256GB model costs €429.

Today's best Poco X4 GT deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Poco X4 GT: What I like

(Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central)

The Poco X4 GT packs a solid processor despite being positioned as a budget phone, which means that if you’re a gaming enthusiast, this phone may be to your liking. The device delivers on the promise of powerful raw performance while remaining value-oriented.

Sure, the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC is not the best processor money can buy, but it remains a great chipset. The 5nm processor is only a step lower than the Dimensity 9000 series, which is MediaTek's most powerful lineup, comparable only to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

The silky-smooth interface has also given me one of the finest moments I've had with a budget phone, and we have MediaTek's processor to thank for that. It performs incredibly well in titles like PUBG Mobile, Asphalt 9, and Genshin Impact with settings maxed out. I did not notice any excessive heating while using the device over the last few weeks.

The Poco X4 GT is not quite a flagship, but the Dimensity 8100 SoC gives you a lot of bang for the buck.

Another unexpected feature of the phone is the return of the 3.5mm headphone jack, which is uncommon in many of the best budget Android phones available today. If you prefer to listen to your favorite songs without headphones, the device includes powerful stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Like many Poco models, the X4 GT impresses with its stamina. The 5,080mAh battery will get you through a full day of regular use on a single charge, with enough juice to spare to last another day. Many Poco phones stand out when it comes to efficiency owing to Xiaomi's optimization methods, and the Poco X4 GT is no exception.

I often clocked over seven hours of screen-on time from the device with movie streaming, social media scrolling, internet browsing, and a few hours of music playback. With frugal use, the phone can easily last two days away from a charger. When it comes to charging the phone, the X4 GT never disappoints. The handset takes 50 minutes to fully charge thanks to its 67W charging speed, which is not often available at this price point. Most of the smartphones that boast this speed are Xiaomi models, including the Poco F3 GT and the flagship Mi 11 Ultra.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central) (Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central)

The Poco X4 GT also flaunts a super-smooth screen owing to its 144Hz refresh rate. That is not only one of the highest among the current crop of smartphones, but it is also an intriguing addition to a mid-range device.

However, you may find that this feature isn't put to use much, especially for regular screen sessions. This means that, while the device is capable of 144Hz, most content will not run at the same frame rate every time. This is true for both games and interface elements.

If you don't find any practical use for this feature, you can opt for the screen's default configuration, which adjusts the refresh rate dynamically based on scenarios. This option clearly provides a better balance of smoothness and efficiency than the 144Hz mode.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Poco X4 GT Software MIUI 13 based on Android 12 Display 6.6-inch IPS LCD, 1080 x 2460 resolution, 144Hz, 500 nits brightness Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (5nm) RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Rear Camera 1 64MP, f/1.9 (wide) Rear Camera 2 8MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide) Rear Camera 3 2MP, f/2.4 (macro) Front camera 16MP, f/2.5 (wide) Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Battery 5080mAh, 67W Security Fingerprint (side-mounted), face unlock Colors Black, Blue, Silver Dimensions 163.6 x 74.3 x 8.9mm Weight 200g

Poco X4 GT: What I don't like

(Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central)

Now, let's address the elephant in the room. The Poco X4 GT looks exactly like the Redmi Note 11T Pro (as I've mentioned above) in terms of both design and specs. With that out of the way, this device isn't a massive leap forward over previous models. Its predecessors exhibited a few compromises that were meant to hit a certain price range, and the X4 GT is built in the same vein.

The back panel is made of plastic and has a matte finish that repels fingerprints. It appears dull in comparison to many rival brands, but it shines elegantly once illuminated. That said, it's clear that design isn't a priority for Poco with the X4 GT; other OEMs, such as OnePlus with its glass-backed Nord 2T, offer a more premium-looking cheap phone.

The Poco X4 GT's design isn't particularly exciting and fails to make it stand out.

There's no protection rating for the X4 GT either, unlike its predecessor which has an IP53 rating. It all boils down to cost-cutting measures, though the rubber gasket around the SIM tray may give you some assurance that the phone can withstand minor splashes. The X4 GT's Gorilla Glass 5 screen protection is also a step down from its predecessor, which shipped with Gorilla Glass Victus.

Another drawback is the IPS screen, which doesn't give you amazing black levels, especially in low-light settings. So, while the device supports HDR10, you'd still find its contrast wanting compared to OLED screens. Regardless, this shouldn't be a major deal-breaker, unless you watch a lot of video content on your phone.

The camera setup on the Poco X4 GT is similar to its predecessor. You have a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro sensor. Honestly, I wish Poco had gone with a telephoto lens instead of a macro sensor, which does little to improve the shots.

Photos I took with the X4 GT look pretty good for the price, but they aren't anything special. The photo quality is pretty decent for social media. When you zoom in on photos taken with the ultra-wide lens, some smoothing becomes visible, and images can appear washed out when there isn't a lot of light hitting the camera sensor.

I found that sharpness is the biggest weak point of the phone's ultra-wide camera. The corners have less detail, and the images aren't as well exposed as you'd like. Don't get me wrong: the photos I took with my phone are not useless.

Poco X4 GT camera samples

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central) (Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central) (Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central) (Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central) (Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central) (Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central) (Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central) (Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central)

Only in low-light situations do the Poco X4 GT cameras reach their full potential. The phone's noise reduction does an excellent job of removing grain from low-light images. The dynamic range is par for the course in Night mode. The portrait mode also makes good use of the depth sensor. However, its weakness starts to manifest around messy hair, resulting in an odd-looking pattern.

The front-facing camera also takes selfies with a decent amount of detail, although images can be a little over-exposed in some shots. However, the dynamic range is not as good as with images from the rear camera.

Video capture using the X4 GT goes all the way up to 4K 30 frames per second, but the resolution is only half the whole story. The phone records crisp footage, however, the absence of OIS ruins the fun. The electronic video stabilization does the job, but not quite to my liking.

Poco X4 GT: Competition

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The Poco X4 GT is competing in a highly saturated market with many solid alternatives. Many of these third-party options provide well-rounded packages that are equally worth buying, although they lack the power offered by the X4 GT.

One of the strongest contenders is the OnePlus Nord 2T, which has a glass back for those that hate plastic phones regardless of the finish. The device comes with an AMOLED screen capable of 90Hz and 80W charging speeds.

Another interesting option is the Nothing phone (1). It is more expensive than the X4 GT, but it supports up to 15W wireless charging and OIS. However, the X4 GT outperforms it in many areas, including battery capacity, screen refresh rate, and performance. Poco has also recently updated its latest mid-ranger to Android 13.

If you live in the west and have an eye for great photos, then perhaps you should consider stretching to the Google Pixel 6a. It has an OLED screen, OIS, and is waterproof to IP67 standards.

Poco X4 GT: Should you buy it

(Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central)

You should buy it if...

You like a super-fast charging phone.

You want a phone with stereo speakers.

You're frequently playing games with support for 144Hz refresh rate.

You should not buy it if...

You prefer an OLED screen.

You hate plastic phones.

You're looking for a phone camera that is well-rounded.

The Poco X4 GT is an excellent budget phone that provides a lot of bang for your buck, but it is far from an all-around device. Poco's priority here is clearly performance and speed, with everything else being an afterthought.

The device is intended for people who require a lot of grunt on a daily basis. However, if you frequently take photos or watch movies, the X4 GT might not be the best choice for you.