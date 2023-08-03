OPPO is now the largest phone brand in China

What you need to know

OPPO solidified its position as the leading handset manufacturer in China.

The brand now has a market share of 18%, netting sales of 11.4 million in Q2 2023.

That's a decrease of 4% from last year, but still more than the likes of Vivo and Xiaomi.

OPPO is facing a lot of headwinds in global markets; the brand pulled out of Germany and Poland in recent months, and just announced that it was ceasing sales via its main distributor in France. Thankfully, there are no such issues in its home market, where OPPO just became the largest phone brand in China, netting 11.4 million sales in Q2 2023.

While that's a net 4% decrease from the same time last year, OPPO managed to gain overall market share thanks to its rivals recording heavy declines. Vivo saw a 14% decrease during the same window, with Xiaomi posting a 19% decline in sales from Q2 2022.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

As such, OPPO now has a market share of 18% in China, tying in first place with Vivo. That puts BBK's share at 36%, giving it a dominant position in one of the world's largest handset markets.

The data comes by way of Canalys, with the firm noting that the overall Chinese market fell by 5% to 64.3 million units. What's particularly interesting about OPPO's numbers is that the brand has managed to gain a sizeable lead in the foldable segment, accounting for a market share of 31% in its home region.

That's on the back of strong launches in the form of the Find N2 and Find N2 Flip, with both foldables picking up favorable reviews. The Find N2 Flip has been a standout success, and the foldable launching outside China has allowed OPPO to grab 13% of the global foldable market. These figures include those of OnePlus as well, and with the OnePlus Open slated to launch shortly, OPPO should see a considerable boost in the coming quarters.