The Galaxy Z Flip 4 braces for more competition from OPPO

What you need to know

The OPPO Find N2 Flip will reportedly to launch in December, with a global launch set for Q1, 2023.

The device is said to feature a clamshell design with a large, vertical cover display.

Rumored specs include a flagship MediaTek chipset, a 50MP dual camera array, and OPPO's MariSilicon X imaging chip.

OPPO is gearing up to challenge Samsung's dominance in the foldable space with a clamshell device that looks to be a real challenger to the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The device in question is the OPPO Find N2 Flip, which has been rumored for some time as the company's first foray into the smaller foldable form factor. The company is expected to launch the device later this month, and rumors give us an idea of just how powerful this phone will be.

According to a tweet from Yogesh Brar, the OPPO Find N2 Flip will be powered by the MediaTek 9000+ chipset, which launched over the summer. Given that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 launched with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, it seems appropriate that OPPO could counter Samsung's best foldable phone with a similar flagship chipset.

In addition, the phone will reportedly have a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide unit. On the inside will be a 32MP sensor. The phone's cameras will receive a boost thanks to the inclusion of OPPO's MariSilicon X imaging chip.

OPPO Find N2 Flip- 6.8" FHD+ OLED, 120Hz (Main)- 3.2" OLED, 60Hz (Cover)- MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC- Rear Cam: 50MP + 8MP (UW)- Front Cam: 32MP- MariSillicon X- Android 13, ColorOS 13- 4300mAh battery, 44WGlobal release Q1 2023December 7, 2022 See more

As for the displays, we expect a primary 6.8-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which matches Samsung's latest clamshell. However, the cover display will reportedly be much larger, measuring 3.2 inches compared to the 1.9-inch cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Leaked videos have already given us a pretty good idea of the phone's layout, revealing a vertical cover display instead of a horizontal one. From the video, it does seem rather large and could even beat out the 2.7-inch cover display on the fairly impressive Motorola Razr 2022. However, the overall design was concealed by what appears to be a case.

Oppo Find N2 flip hands on. pic.twitter.com/Z4Sup2i0sMDecember 1, 2022 See more

Rounding off the specs, the device will apparently have a 4,300mAh battery with 44W charging support. It's unclear if wireless charging will be on board, but those speeds should provide a decently quick top-up.

For the most part, these specs match up with earlier rumors of the Find N2 Flip from Digital Chat Station, which is promising.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip is expected to launch during OPPO Inno Day 2022, which may take place on December 14 and 15. The device will likely run Android 13 out-of-the-box and launch alongside the successor to the OPPO Find N. Fortunately, the device is also expected to launch outside of China, with a global release rumored for Q1 of 2023. This should give it a better chance to compete with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 across different regions.