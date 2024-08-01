Instead of a OnePlus Open 2, we're getting a fiery Apex Edition

What you need to know

On X (formerly Twitter), OnePlus has started teasing an "Apex Edition" of its Open foldable phone.

The new edition sees the phone reimagined in a fiery red colorway, though its specs and pricing will remain hidden until its August 7 debut.

We're still eagerly awaiting the OnePlus Open 2, however, rumors claim it won't arrive in 2024.

OnePlus is gearing up for a product variant reveal as teasers ramp up regarding its first foldable.

The Chinese company posted a teaser on X for an "Apex Edition" for the OnePlus Open (via PhoneArena). OnePlus calls the new red leather backing a "stunning Crimson Shadow," that aims to complement the pre-existing Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black colorways.

The post adds that the full reveal of the OnePlus Open Apex Edition will take place on August 7. Unfortunately, we'll have to wait until then for its price and tech specs. We know generally how the OnePlus Open looks and performs from our review, but it's possible OnePlus could differentiate its special edition with extra RAM or storage, as the site speculates.

OnePlus also specified that the Apex Edition will be granted three major Android OS releases and four years of security updates from launch. That's one year less than the OnePlus Open's other two colorways at launch; the Apex Edition's support will expire at the same time.

We don't know what OnePlus will charge for the Apex Edition, but a price increase is likely. It originally launched for $1,699 / CA$2,299 / ₹139,999.

A supreme form to rule them all. The #OnePlusOpen Apex Edition in stunning Crimson Shadow is coming August 7.August 1, 2024

While this Apex Edition teaser is exciting in its own right, we're still left waiting on the OnePlus Open 2. Rumors suggest that the foldable successor might not launch in 2024 due to OPPO taking a step back about launching the Find N5 series. Considering OPPO and OnePlus are sister companies under BBK Electronics, their devices (at times) overlap in terms of internal components and the like.

Those rumored continued to say the OnePlus Open 2 may rock Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, which would see it rolling out no sooner than late 2024, or more likely early 2025.

Taking that extra year could help push the OnePlus Open 2 into the limelight once again as the company looks to beef it up. We'll have to wait and see what it looks like, so for now, we have the Apex Edition to look forward to. The current-gen Open is already one of the best foldable phones on the market.