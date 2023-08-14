JerryRigEverything builds the industry's thinnest foldable phone

What you need to know

Zack Nelson of JerryRigEverything receives the Honor Magic V2 to assemble on his own and discover what makes it the industry's thinnest foldable.

The Magic V2 is equipped with a "super light" titanium alloy hinge which is 42% lighter and contains a reduced thickness of around 75%.

Honor developed its own battery system from silicon-carbon to reduce its voltage usage and still deliver strong efficiency in its 2.2mm form.

Monday's throwing a curveball at us as a particular YouTuber known for destroying phones is instead assembling one.

Zack Nelson of JerryRigEverything received the Honor Magic V2 in pieces, and through its assembly, we begin to understand how the Chinese OEM brought about the thinnest foldable yet. Nelson begins with the device's "super light" titanium alloy hinge that is said to withstand over 400,000 folding motions.

Given the fact titanium is lighter than other choice materials in the industry, using titanium can reduce the hinge's thickness by around 75%. Honor's titanium alloy hinge is not only 42% lighter but has reduced the device's thickness by 25% compared to its predecessor.

After securing the hinge, Nelson attached the phone's 7.92-inch OLED LTPO internal display. The folding display is a bit fragile, as Nelson notes, stating that while these types of displays are typically "durable," they can falter if bent in either direction too often before applying.

The Magic V2's batteries are unique in the industry, considering Honor opted to develop its own silicon-carbon design. The batteries, as Nelson also informs, are thinner than what consumers are treated to in other foldables, coming in at just 2.2mm.

In total, and despite being so thin, the batteries provide a combined 5,000mAh capacity and 66W fast charging as Honor looks to deliver a "potent and efficient battery experience." The batteries also operate under 3.4V but are still said to contain a strength 3.4 times higher than graphite-based systems.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is brought in for a comparison with the Magic V2, and there are some glaring differences in size. One thing to touch on is the hinge decisions as Samsung did revamp its Fold 5 with a new Flex Hinge to better reduce the screen gap but failed to provide a thinner phone, despite rivals like Xiaomi launching new foldables with reduced thickness.

You can watch Nelson's full assembly below, where he puts the Fold 5 and Magic V2 through a thickness and weight test before bringing in Apple's iPhone 13 Pro Max.