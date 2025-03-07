Honor could be working on a ultra slim phone of its own

What you need to know

Honor seems to be working on a new phone, as tipster Digital Chat Station, spotted a folder being opened for the new device.

The tipster claims that the phone will measure 6.3 inches, slightly smaller than the Honor Magic 7 Pro.

Dubbed Yaozi (meaning glory in Chinese) the phone could also be ultra thin.

Honor has been in the news lately for jumping on the AI train(better late than never) and launching its AI strategy at the MWC this week. Calling it the Honor Alpha Plan, the company plans to integrate it into its current and upcoming devices. (via 9to5Google)

The company wants to integrate the Alpha Plan in a three-step strategy, that focuses on intelligent phones, AI ecosystem, and AGI (Artificial General Intelligence).

Additionally, it looks like the company is trying to stay relevant and get on the slim device trend as well. In a recent leak that surfaced on Weibo, a tipster claims that the company is working on a "small screen" flagship device, which Digital Chat Station states will also be ultra-thin.

The tipster added that the phone would measure about 6.3 inches and would be called "Yaozi" —which according to the tipster is a Chinese word for "glory." Digital Chat Station also added that a new folder has been created, indicating that the company has just begun working on this phone and is in the initial development stages.

While 6.3 inches isn't small, it could still measure less than their most recent Honor Magic 7 Pro. While we don't have much information about the above slim phone, it would be nice to see some more specs of this alleged phone, to back the tipster's claims.

That said, several major OEMs are chasing the ultra-slim phone dream— which seems like a growing trend in the industry. While Samsung showed off its Galaxy S25 Edge at the MWC, another ultra-thin phone by Techno, measuring 5.75mm was spotted by Harish Jonnalagadda at the tech conference.

Stealing Samsung's thunder is the razor-thin Techno Spark Slim, which is currently the world's slimmest phone, and if Honor is working on its version in the same category, it would be interesting to see how "slim" is Ultra slim for this OEM, that could come with Honor's new Alpha AI.