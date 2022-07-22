Google expands its ARCore certification list with dozens of new Android phones
By Jay Bonggolto published
Over 30 Android phones are now ready to run ARCore-based apps.
What you need to know
- Google has added new Android phone models to the ARCore certification list.
- The new phones mostly come from Motorola, OnePlus, OPPO, and Xiaomi.
- Newer models from these companies are now certified to run ARCore-based apps.
Newly minted Android devices are typically added to Google's ARCore certification list shortly after they hit the market. Seeing as the first half of the year saw a plethora of phone launches thanks in large part to Chinese brands, that list has now been expanded.
As spotted by Android Police (opens in new tab), more than 30 Android phones are now ARCore certified, meaning they're eligible to run apps built based on Google's augmented reality suite. The majority of the new members come from Chinese phone makers like Xiaomi and OnePlus.
Many of Motorola's cheap Android phones, such as the Moto G 5G (2022) and Moto Edge Plus (2022), have also made the cut. You can see the complete list of newly certified handsets below.
- Xiaomi 12
- Xiaomi 12 Pro
- Redmi K40 S
- Redmi K50 5G
- Redmi Note 11
- Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
- Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G
- OPPO F21 Pro 5G
- OPPO Find X5
- OPPO Reno 7A
- OPPO Reno 5G
- OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
- OnePlus 10R 5G
- OnePlus Nord CE 2
- OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite
- Moto G 5G (2022)
- Moto G Stylus (2022)
- Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)
- Moto G31
- Moto G52
- Moto G82 5G
- Moto Edge Plus (2022)
- Moto Edge 30
- Infinix Mobile Note 12
- Infinix Mobile Note 12 VIP
- Kyocera Android One S9
- Kyocera DIGNO SANGA Edition
- Realme GT Explorer Master Edition
- Realme 9 5G
- Realme 9 Pro 5G
- Realme 9 Pro+
- Sharp AQUOS R7
- Sony Xperia Ace III
- Sony Xperia 1 IV
- Sony Xperia 10 IV
- Tecno Camon 19 Pro
- Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G
- Vivo X80
- Vivo X80 Pro
- Zebra TC53 WLAN Touch Computer
- Zebra TC58 WLAN Touch Computer
Phones go through a series of tests before being added to the list. The main considerations include camera quality, motion tracking sensitivity, and design architecture.
For starters, ARCore is Google's development suite for augmented reality apps. It allows developers to build AR-based experiences for supported devices. This enables users to use AR apps and games regardless of the device they are using.
Jay Bonggolto always keeps a nose for news. He has been writing about consumer tech and apps for as long as he can remember, and he has used a variety of Android phones since falling in love with Jelly Bean. Send him a direct message via Twitter or LinkedIn.
