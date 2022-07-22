Google expands its ARCore certification list with dozens of new Android phones

What you need to know

Google has added new Android phone models to the ARCore certification list.

The new phones mostly come from Motorola, OnePlus, OPPO, and Xiaomi.

Newer models from these companies are now certified to run ARCore-based apps.

Newly minted Android devices are typically added to Google's ARCore certification list shortly after they hit the market. Seeing as the first half of the year saw a plethora of phone launches thanks in large part to Chinese brands, that list has now been expanded.

As spotted by Android Police (opens in new tab), more than 30 Android phones are now ARCore certified, meaning they're eligible to run apps built based on Google's augmented reality suite. The majority of the new members come from Chinese phone makers like Xiaomi and OnePlus.

Many of Motorola's cheap Android phones, such as the Moto G 5G (2022) and Moto Edge Plus (2022), have also made the cut. You can see the complete list of newly certified handsets below.

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Redmi K40 S

Redmi K50 5G

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

OPPO F21 Pro 5G

OPPO Find X5

OPPO Reno 7A

OPPO Reno 5G

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

OnePlus 10R 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

Moto G 5G (2022)

Moto G Stylus (2022)

Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)

Moto G31

Moto G52

Moto G82 5G

Moto Edge Plus (2022)

Moto Edge 30

Infinix Mobile Note 12

Infinix Mobile Note 12 VIP

Kyocera Android One S9

Kyocera DIGNO SANGA Edition

Realme GT Explorer Master Edition

Realme 9 5G

Realme 9 Pro 5G

Realme 9 Pro+

Sharp AQUOS R7

Sony Xperia Ace III

Sony Xperia 1 IV

Sony Xperia 10 IV

Tecno Camon 19 Pro

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G

Vivo X80

Vivo X80 Pro

Zebra TC53 WLAN Touch Computer

Zebra TC58 WLAN Touch Computer

Phones go through a series of tests before being added to the list. The main considerations include camera quality, motion tracking sensitivity, and design architecture.

For starters, ARCore is Google's development suite for augmented reality apps. It allows developers to build AR-based experiences for supported devices. This enables users to use AR apps and games regardless of the device they are using.