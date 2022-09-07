Verizon celebrates the iPhone 14 launch with new One Unlimited plan, also available to Android users

What you need to know

Verizon comes with its One Unlimited for iPhone plan, which includes Android phones, too.

One Unlimited includes access to Apple's premium services like Apple Arcade and Apple TV+.

The new plan costs $50 per line, per month for four lines, with an annual value of $480.

New and old customers with the latest Android or iPhone can get in on this plan beginning today.

To celebrate the launch of the new iPhone 14, Verizon is bringing about a new plan geared toward iPhone users, although Android users can get in on it, too.

Verizon has introduced (opens in new tab) its new One Unlimited plan for iPhone, which bundles Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+. The phone service provider says that the new plan is valued at $480 a year and is shareable with your entire family. Verizon says that this plan is open to new and existing customers, regardless of whether you're sporting the latest iPhone 14 or one of the best Android phones.

One Unlimited starts at $50 per line per month for four lines, with unlimited premium data and the Verizon 5G ultra wideband network. This network aims at providing customers with high-speed data, particularly in dense urban areas.

CEO of Verizon Consumer Group Manon Brouillette said, "Because our customers want choice, we've teamed with Apple to give Verizon customers, new and current, more flexible, customizable and exclusive options to elevate their total experience — all in one. One Unlimited for iPhone meets a unique set of needs for anyone who wants the best entertainment, along with iCloud+, and our best network experience all bundled together at an incredible value."

Verizon states those interested can get an Apple One individual plan (single-line) or an Apple One Family plan for accounts that have two or more lines. This will allow customers to share private Apple One access with up to five other family members.

The One Unlimited (opens in new tab) page contains all the information needed for those who may want a new plan that better fits them. Alternatively, customers can tap on their MyVerizon app to find more information there.