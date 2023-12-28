ASUS Zenfone 10 picks up Android 14 before the year's end

What you need to know

ASUS started rolling out its Android 14 update for all Zenfone 10 owners, though the software's arrival could take a few days to appear.

The update revamps several apps present on the Zenfone 10 and also includes a new set of "Photo and Video" permissions for extra security.

The Taiwanese company remains committed to its small Zenfone series as it refuted rumors in August about its cancellation.

ASUS is bringing its Android 14 to Zenfone 10 owners, packed with a few system-wide improvements.

The Taiwanese company alerted Zenfone 10 owners that the Android 14 update rollout has begun (via YTechB), stating that users should begin seeing firmware version 34.1004.0204.65 at a 1.3GB download size. The post adds those awaiting the update should expect to wait a few days as the server pushes the FOTA notification.

Aside from Android 14, the update also includes a fix that improved speakerphone call echo problems Zenfone 10 owners have experienced.

The update supports a new set of "Photos and Video" permissions and a system photo picker. This is more of a security effort as it lets users control what data apps have access to. Optimizations for Bluetooth headset disconnections, including noise issues, have also rolled in.

Several more additions and changes, according to its changelog, are as follows:

Revamped Mobile Manager, Contacts, Phone, Emergency Dialer, File Manager, Calculator, Clock, Gallery, Weather, Sound recorder, Settings, Phone Clone, Local backup, Launcher, and so on.

Support the color and brightness customization of the clock widget on the lock screen.

Adjusted the display method of battery usage to view app usage in segments.

Fixed the ASUS customized power menu lacking restart and shutdown options

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

ASUS warns users that they should back up their data before downloading and installing Android 14. Moreover, certain third-party apps are not yet supported in the new software. Your Zenfone 10 should automatically grab the over-the-air (OTA) update; however, you can manually check to see its availability by heading into Settings > System > System Update.

The update is rolling out in batches, which is why the company states it could take a few days before you see it. Ensure that your Zenfone 10 is rocking the latest firmware version, 33.0220.0220.101, before proceeding.

ASUS launched the Zenfone 10 back in July as its latest entry into the world of small Android phones, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC to boot. There were rumors in August that ASUS would likely move away from its Zenfone series; however, the company quickly refuted that rumor. The Taiwanese brand remains committed to its small phone series, and we can likely look forward to a 2024 follow-up.