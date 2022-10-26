Android 13 starts rolling out to the Vivo X80 Pro

What you need to know

Vivo has announced the global availability of Funtouch OS 13 (Android 13) for its latest flagship phone.

The Vivo X80 Pro is the first model from the company to get a taste of Android 13, with improved personalization options and beefed-up privacy features.

Vivo promises to bring the latest version of its Android skin to more models in the future.

While Vivo shares the same parent company with Oppo and OnePlus, its smartphones haven't exactly received the same treatment as those of other companies in the way of software updates. That changes now with the release of Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 to the Vivo X80 Pro.

Vivo has announced (opens in new tab) that the stable version of the latest Funtouch OS is now available globally for its challenger to the best Android phones, with numerous enhancements over the previous Funtouch OS version. The marquee features, of course, include personalization options such as Material You’s theming option and app icon colors that match your phone's wallpaper.

Android 13 also prides itself on privacy. Vivo's latest Funtouch OS version includes an improved app pinning feature for data security. It comes in handy when a colleague or family member, for example, uses your device as it lets you control which apps they can access. As a result, it limits access to certain apps on your device. Funtouch OS 13 also includes the ability to hide photos and videos, with an option to prevent specific apps from gaining access to your gallery.

Vivo's own system manager, which it calls iManager, has also received an update that allows it to switch off demanding apps. It is intended to reduce the number of running applications and to adjust CPU frequency in order to prevent overheating.

Furthermore, the update enhances Funtouch OS' video editor by allowing users to mute video while editing and to adjust the volume for a specific segment of the video. Finally, color correction and inversion have been improved, as has the ability to remove animations.

Vivo starts rolling out these features on the stable channel for the X80 Pro this week. It has also shared a beta roadmap on Twitter (opens in new tab), giving us an idea of when the update will arrive for other Vivo models. The X80 Pro's predecessor, V25 series, and a host of other models are set to receive stable Android 13 before the end of the year.