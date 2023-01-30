AC Podcast 590: Is AI actually intelligent?
Searching for intelligent life
On this week's episode of the Android Central podcast Shruti Shekar, Jerry Hildenbrand, and Nicholas Sutrich share their opinions on the current problems surrounding Wear OS, Microsoft's push to compete with ChatGPT, our AI-driven search future, the frustrations surrounding digital video game ownership, and so much more!
LINKS
ChatGPT could help Google more than Microsoft, ironically
I won't buy another digital PS5 game and you shouldn't either
Wear OS 3 finally fixes the problems Android watches have had for years
Apple search would be Google's 'get out of jail free' card
SPONSORS
Rocket Money - Visit RocketMoney.com/ACP to learn more about managing your subscriptions.
Android Central Newsletter
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips
Jeramy is the Editor-in-Chief of Android Central. He is proud to help *Keep Austin Weird* and loves hiking in the hill country of central Texas with a breakfast taco in each hand. You can follow him on Twitter at @jeramyutgw.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.