AC Podcast 590: Is AI actually intelligent?

On this week's episode of the Android Central podcast Shruti Shekar, Jerry Hildenbrand, and Nicholas Sutrich share their opinions on the current problems surrounding Wear OS, Microsoft's push to compete with ChatGPT, our AI-driven search future, the frustrations surrounding digital video game ownership, and so much more!



ChatGPT could help Google more than Microsoft, ironically

I won't buy another digital PS5 game and you shouldn't either

Wear OS 3 finally fixes the problems Android watches have had for years

Apple search would be Google's 'get out of jail free' card

