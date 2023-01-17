AC Podcast 589: To fold, or not to fold
Tablets or foldables, you decide.
On this week's episode of the Android Central podcast Shruti Shekar, Jerry Hildenbrand, Nicholas Sutrich, and Andrew Myrick answer burning questions like "who are tablets actually for?" and "why don't more games get delayed?", share their thoughts on wireless charging, discuss the current state of foldable displays, breakdown the Nothing Phone 1, and so much more!
Jeramy is the Editor-in-Chief of Android Central. He is proud to help *Keep Austin Weird* and loves hiking in the hill country of central Texas with a breakfast taco in each hand. You can follow him on Twitter at @jeramyutgw.
