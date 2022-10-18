AC Podcast 583: Pixel's Pass
There's a LOT more to say about Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch now that we've had some more time with them. We also question whether or not Wear OS 3 has the potential to make the watch market more competitive. Finally, we examine life in the metaverse with Meta Quest Pro.
LINKS
Google Pixel 7 review: Let's face it, it's all about the cameras
Google Pixel Watch review: It's finally here, and it's good
Fossil says Wear OS 3 update is coming very soon to Gen 6 smartwatches
Google's Pixel Pass should have included the Pixel Watch and Pixel 7
Meta Quest Pro hands-on: The amazing VR headset that isn't made for you
The next generation is already living in the metaverse
SPONSORS
