AC Podcast 578: Your Data for a Tripod
By Jim Metzendorf published
Testing live on the air
We've got lots to catch up on in this episode. Tune in for our coverage of the camera system on Galaxy Z Fold 4, a new Motorola Edge, Samsung's deal with Meta, PSP games on Oculus Quest 2, and more.
LINKS
Samsung won't fool me a third time with the Galaxy Watch 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera review: They really are better!
Android 13 is now rolling out to Google Pixel phones
Google clarifies confusing Android 12 update amid Android 13 rollout
Motorola Edge (2022) hands-on: Lessons learned from past mistakes
Someone is porting PSP games to the Oculus Quest 2 and they look amazing
Samsung's new partnership with Meta is a deal with the devil
