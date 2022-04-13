AC Podcast 564: Exynos, more like ExyNOPE

Rumor has it that the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S22 FE might use MediaTek chips for the first time. The team also discuss privacy and safety issues when it comes to smartphone photography and trackers like Apple AirTags. They also survey the current VR landscape, and more.

LINKS:

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and S22 FE may use MediaTek chips for the first time

Arun Maini on Twitter: "A smartphone feature I would love to see: Being able to tap a button and instantly snap a photo, without needing to open the camera app first. Even if you can't see exactly what you're capturing, you'll at least get SOMETHING, for all those moments that happen way too quickly!"

Samantha Cole on Twitter: "AirTags are being used across the country to stalk and harass women—by vindictive ex-boyfriends, fathers, husbands. We went through 150 police reports and found this disturbing pattern of abuse

Moss: Book II review: The PSVR's last hurrah is as spectacular as its first

GDC 2022 provided a glimpse into the future of PS VR2 games

REK proves the future of sports has no balls

Among Us VR, Cities VR, and Espire 1 confirmed for Meta Quest Gaming Showcase

