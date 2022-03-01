A new look for Android Central

Welcome to the new Android Central

Dear Android Central readers,

You probably visited the site today and realized that things look a bit different than you’re used to, but don’t worry, it’s not a glitch!

As of March 1st, 2022, we’ve officially migrated from our legacy content management system (CMS) to a new, even more powerful CMS designed and developed by our parent company, Future PLC. This new CMS allows us to leverage all of the amazing resources that come with being a key member of one of the largest and most successful multimedia brands in the world.

We acknowledge that with any change comes adjustment. There will be new features and things that we’re sure you’ll love about the new site, just as there will be things that may be a bit different and take some getting used to. However, we’re very excited to move forward and grow the site and readership even further with our Future family.

— The AC team