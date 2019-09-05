What you need to know Philips Hue announced new lighting products today that will be coming this fall.

Products include an updated Hue Go, a smart plug, smart button, spotlight bulbs, E12 candle bulbs, and new filament Edison-style bulbs.

Several products are also gaining Bluetooth connectivity.

Philips Hue, one of the original in the smart home lighting space, is announcing some new products for the fall. The new lineup includes a portable lamp, smart plug, smart button, spotlight, E12 candle bulbs, and a new range of filament bulbs. First up, is the updated Hue Go portable smart lamp. The new Hue Go has everything we loved about the original providing: a choice of white or colored light, light recipes, and scenes. But this time around, Philips has also added Bluetooth connectivity and a larger battery. Now, the Hue Go will last even longer and you'll have the ability to control it via the Hue app or compatible smart speakers. The Philips Hue Go will be available beginning in November for $80. Next, is the new Philips Hue Smart plug, which expands Philips smart home reach to lamps that won't support smart bulbs. With this connected smart plug you'll be able to control any lamp using the Philips Hue app, smart accessory, or your voice. It will be available starting in October and go for $40. One of the accessories you could use to control the Philips Hue Smart plug is the Philips Hue Smart button. This new smart button from Philips, will allow you to power your lights on, off, or can even be used to brighten, dim, or change the color of your bulbs.

It includes a magnetic back with an adhesive mini mount, making it easy to install wherever you need. There is even a larger backplate, that will allow you to replace or place it alongside your standard light switches. Look out for the Philips Hue Smart button this October, when you can pick it up for $20. New GU10 spotlights were also announced with Bluetooth connectivity, higher lumen output, and a new design. This should make them brighter, more colorful, easier to control, and help them to fit into your fixtures even better than before. They are set to launch in September for $55 for a single unit, though two-packs will also be available. Filling up all the variety of fixtures in your house can be a challenge. Sometimes you need a bulb that isn't the standard size, and that's where the new Philips Hue White E12 candle bulbs come in. It gives you all the benefits of having a connected smart bulb along with all the control and reliability you've come to expect from Philips Hue. The new bulbs also offer Bluetooth connectivity with smooth wireless dimming. They will be available in a two-pack for $33 starting in September.

Speaking of unique light fixtures, just because you want a smart bulb, doesn't mean it can't be more unique. The new Philips Hue Filament collection features a vintage style built for a smart home. The design is similar to the original incandescent Edison-style bulbs while using LED lighting technology. This gives you that old world look, while still giving you the control to dim the lights or power them on or off. The new Philips Hue Filament collection launches in October in three different form factors, traditional A19 for $25, ST19 tube for $28, and G25 globe for $33.

