What you need to know
- Google Stadia is getting a number of new games soon.
- Panzer Dragoon Remake and Serious Sam Collection highlight the list.
- Some smaller games will also be timed exclusives.
We all know that Doom Eternal, Orcs Must Die 3, Baldur's Gate 3, and more titles are coming to Google Stadia this year. However, there are a few other titles that were just announced that look incredible. I'll be honest, I'm mostly excited for the Serious Sam Collection.
You can read about all the new games that were announced for Stadia below. It's unclear when these titles will hit the cloud gaming service though.
Serious Sam Collection
Step into the shoes of the legendary action hero Sam Stone and experience one of the most explosive shooter game series of all time as you save the world from a merciless alien invasion. The Serious Sam Collection includes all content from Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter, Serious Sam HD: The Second Encounter and Serious Sam 3: BFE, including the expansions.
Panzer Dragoon Remake
A new, remade version of the Panzer Dragoon game — true to the original, with improved graphics and controls, that suit modern gaming standards! On a far, lone planet, you encounter two dragons awaken from the ancient times.
Lost Words: Beyond the Page
Lost Words: Beyond the Page is a narrative-driven, atmospheric puzzler set inside the pages of a young girl's diary. Following an immersive story by renowned games writer Rhianna Pratchett, players guide an aspiring author through the wondrous fantasy world of Estoria, where words wield immense power.
Lost Words: Beyond the Page is a timed Stadia exclusive.
Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks)
Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks) is a zany tower builder. Play as the Master Stacker, Rockit, who must use her psychic helmet to clean up the colorful bricks falling all over her madcap world.
Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks) is a timed Stadia exclusive.
Spitlings
This action arcade chaos game for up to four players is a modern take on the hardcore classics. You're in control of a Spitling, a charming rectangular creature with teeth it can spit or use to jump!
Spitlings is a timed Stadia exclusive.
Are you excited for any of these games? Which ones stand out in your opinion? Let us know.
Everything you need
Stadia Premiere Edition
A good way to start
This bundle includes everything you need to get started with Stadia. It includes the controller, Chromecast Ultra, Destiny 2, Samurai Shodown, and three months of the Stadia Pro subscription for you and a friend. It's a great way to begin your game streaming journey.
Pick up the parts
Chromecast Ultra
UHD streaming
You can buy everything together or you can get just the basics for Stadia. The Chromecast Ultra is available to purchase now and lets you stream 4K TV as well as play games.
All you need
Stadia Controller
A firm grip on what's needed
The Stadia Controller is all you need to use Stadia if you already have the Chromecast Ultra. You can also use it on your other devices. Get the Wasabi colored one, it's gorgeous.
